Jon Vlassaopulos steps from Roblox to join Dubit advisory board

Former Roblox vice president, global head of music Jon Vlassaopulos has joined fellow metaverse experience creator Dubit.

Vlassaopulos is joining Dubit on the company’s advisory board after nearly three years leading Roblox’s music initiatives, which have reached more than 100 million people worldwide.

Working with brands

Concerts produced by Vlassaopulos for Roblox have involved artists from Zara Larsson to Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X to 24KGoldn's performance with new single debut. Vlassaopulos also recently created a virtual experience for the Brit Awards with a VIP virtual party.

Vlassaopulos will remain an advisor at Roblox, meanwhile his role at Dubit will be as a senior advisor on future metaverse strategies, brand partnerships, and more.

"Dubit became a trusted partner during my time at Roblox delivering entertaining and immersive virtual experiences for our music and brand partners. The beauty of the metaverse is its power to reach and engage massive global audiences that are unreachable on other platforms and in the real world," Vlassaopulos stated.

"Dubit’s ability to create experiences for this new medium that strengthens bonds between fans, brands and artists is among the best in the business. I’m looking forward to working with them to help conceive and activate many more iconic virtual events and experiences on platforms like Roblox."

Dubit co-founder and CEO Matthew Warneford added: "We have had the pleasure of working closely with Jon and his team on multiple occasions over the past couple of years, and we’re thrilled he has chosen to join our Advisory board.

"Jon’s relationships, unrivalled experience and creative production expertise will be an invaluable part of our ongoing strategy to help forward-thinking brands, artists and events activate in the metaverse."

Publisher Annapurna Interactive recently announced a number of hires to work on a new project.