Mattel to grow its digital gaming sector with new job openings

Mattel, the multinational toy manufacturer and entertainment company, is looking to expand its digital gaming business.

Mike DeLaet, who was appointed as Mattel's global head of digital gaming last July, has three new managerial positions to help Mattel grow its digital gaming efforts. DeLaet was previously SVP of developer partnerships at Scopely,

The job openings are head of business development and licensing, senior manager of mobile licensing, and senior manager of PC/Console licensing - all in the digital gaming sector.

Job requirements

As head of business development and development, Mattel expects the right candidate to have 8-12 years of experience in games business development, a deep understanding of free-to-play, play-to-earn/web3, subscription and premium business models, plus experience in negotiating contracts among other qualifications.

The applicants for the position of senior manager of mobile licensing are required to have experience in contract negotiations and a deep understanding of free-to-play gaming.

As for the position of senior manager of PC/console licensing, applicants are expected to have 6-8 years in PC and console game business development and a good understanding of premium + DLC and subscription-based game services.

These applicants are all expected to drive the value of Mattel's creation through licensing partnerships with game companies globally and make contract negotiations for any new deals or make amendments to existing deals.

Mattel's job posts state, "The Digital Gaming team’s mission is to expand Mattel’s ever-growing IP catalogue in the digital gaming space. This includes outbound IP licensing of our brands to 3rd party game developers/publishers and partnering with other companies for co-development.

"The team is comprised of individuals from various backgrounds to tackle the key challenges such as marketing, business development/licensing, UX/UI, and production."

Mattel's job openings are not the only news of interest going on in the company. The American toy manufacturer's joint partnership with the Chinese internet giants NetEase, Mattel163 Limited, has recently launched its first-ever competitive tournament for UNO! Mobile.