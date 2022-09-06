Tripledot expands executive team as part of growth strategy

Casual game developer Tripledot Studios has expanded its executive team as part of its ongoing growth acceleration strategy.

Tripledot was recently recognized as the third fastest growing private company in the UK, and in February raised $116 million on a $1.4 billion valuation.

Glatfelter veteran Sam Hillard has been appointed to the role of chief financial officer. Di Maxfield-Twine, formerly of Superbet, is joining the Tripledot team as chief people officer, while Goldman Sachs and McKinsey and Co alumnus Alex Verbitsky is joining the team as the head of corporate development and strategy.

The new executives bring with them leadership experience from public companies, as well as experience in mergers and acquisitions.

Hillard joins the team following his tenure as senior vice president and CFO at Glatfelter, where he was responsible for leading the company’s financial functions and corporate development. Prior to this, Hillard was vice president of corporate development at Dover Corporation.

Maxfield-Twine joins the team following her role as chief human resources officer at Superbet, where she was in charge of talent acquisition and development, communication reward and recognition, and other HR responsibilities. Prior to this, she served as vice president of human resources, legal and editorial standards for Viacom International Media Networks.

Verbintsky’s appointment will leverage his background in strategic consulting and investment banking. At both Goldman Sachs and McKinsey and Co, Verbitsky advised clients on high profile M&A and financial transactions, as well as strategic reviews.

“We are incredibly excited to add the insights and leadership of three incredibly talented and proven executives to our management team,” said Tripledot Studios co-founder and CEO Lior Shiff. “We have been on an accelerated growth path and our expanded management team will allow us to more expertly navigate our acquisitions, talent management and scaling marketing investments.”

Last month, we listed Tripledot Studios as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.