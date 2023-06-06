Steve Bell named as new Team17 CEO

Team17 Group, best known for franchises such as Overcooked and Worms, has announced that longtime CEO Debbie Bestwick has named Steve Bell as her replacement, reports Venturebeat.

Bestwich co-founded Team17 in 1990, beginning in the role of commercial director until ascending to joint CEO in 2009, then sole CEO in 2010, being one of the only female CEO’s of a major games company. She announced her plans to step down from her role in March of this year.

Bestwick will remain in her current role until the end of 2023, working closely with Bell to foster a smooth transition. For his part, Bell will assume the role of group CEO designate on September 4, before assuming the full role on January 1. At this time, Bestwick will join the board as a non-executive director.

“As a board, we have run a rigorous process to find a new Group Chief Executive and we are delighted to announce Steve as my successor,” said Bestwick. “Steve’s experience as a cofounder of a people-centric business means he understands the importance of our vibrant and inclusive company culture which remains the cornerstone of everything we do across the Group. I look forward to working with Steve through the handover process, and to supporting him and the broader team thereafter in my role as a non-executive director.”

A history in the industry

Bell joins Team17 following his role at global integrated marketing agency Iris Worldwide Holdings Limited, which specialises in brand and digital marketing strategy. Since co-founding the company in 1999, Bell has amassed expertise in the digital marketing space, and has acted as global group CEO since 2021.

“I am thrilled to be joining Team17,” said Bell. “The Company has an incredible track record and I’m excited to help build on the Group’s strong foundations to continue its impressive growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with the Board, Mark (CFO), Michael, Julia, Tim and Emmet - the Group’s divisional CEO’s and their broader teams to bring even more compelling games and apps to players, alongside driving further momentum by supporting the Group’s successful organic and acquisitive growth strategy.”

We listed Team17 as one of the top strategic buyers of 2022.