Kabam reveals mobile RPG bringing together nine Warner Bros. animated franchises

The launch roster includes characters from DC, Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network and other Warner Bros. properties.

The game's story centres on Brain from Pinky and the Brain, who uses a Universal Remote to access different television worlds.

Kabam plans to add more characters and worlds after launch.

Kabam has revealed WB All-Star Mayhem, a new mobile idle RPG set to feature more than 100 characters from nine Warner Bros. animated series at launch.

Developed under licence from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the game will launch through limited regional testing later this month on iOS and Android in select markets. A wider release date has not been announced.

The game centres on Pinky and the Brain, with Brain gaining control of the Universal Remote, a device that gives him access to different television worlds. He teams up with villains from across these worlds in an attempt to take over the universe.

Animated crossover

Players can build teams featuring characters from DC, Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network, and other Warner Bros. properties. The launch roster includes Batman, Superman, the Teen Titans, Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, Finn and Jake, among others.

The nine featured franchises are Justice League Unlimited, Adventure Time, Looney Tunes, Teen Titans Go!, Animaniacs, Scooby-Doo, Steven Universe, Samurai Jack and The Powerpuff Girls.

“Our goal was to pay respect to these legendary franchises and bring them together in a cohesive, authentic world that resonates with the fans who grew up watching them," said WB All-Star Mayhem executive producer Sebastien Goode.

“This game is a love letter to the golden eras of animated television, designed to be the perfect companion game you can play anywhere, even while watching your favourite shows."

Kabam has previous experience turning major entertainment franchises into successful mobile games. Its Marvel Contest of Champions, developed in partnership with Disney, has generated more than $2 billion in mobile revenue.