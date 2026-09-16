Kakao Games to acquire 39.56% of Me2on for $71.5m

More than 80% of Me2on's revenue came from overseas markets last year.

Me2on focuses on social casino, casual and mind sports games.

Kakao Games plans to use Me2on's publishing network to support overseas expansion.

The deal is Kakao Games' first major M&A move under its new management structure.

Kakao Games has revealed plans to acquire a 39.56% stake in South Korean social casino and casual game company Me2on for approximately ₩98 billion ($71.5 million).

The deal was approved by Kakao Games' board on September 15th and is scheduled to close on November 16th 2026.

It marks the first major M&A deal under Kakao Games' new management structure and follows the company securing around ₩300 billion ($218.8m) during its largest shareholder transition.

Once closed, the deal gives Kakao Games management control of Me2on and makes it the company’s largest shareholder.

Global expansion

Founded in 2010, Me2on focuses on social casino, casual and mind sports games. It recorded approximately ₩12.6 billion ($9.2m) in operating profit last year.

More than 80% of Me2on's approximately ₩120.9 billion ($88.2m) in revenue last year came from overseas markets, compared with Kakao Games' overseas revenue share remaining around 20%.

Kakao Games also plans to add Me2on's genres to its portfolio and use its global publishing network to support upcoming titles.

It also sees opportunities beyond games through Me2on's subsidiaries, including Ghost Studio, which operates BoriChat, an AI character chat platform, and overseas publishing affiliate Ace Interactive Holdings.

“This acquisition is the first step in executing an M&A strategy with proven business performance and profitability under the new management structure, and we will continue pursuing M&A for Kakao Games' future," said Kakao Games CEO Lee Si-woo.

"We will create synergies in multiple ways, not only through expansion into the diverse IP content areas held by Me2on but also through joint development with studios in China."

Me2on CEO Son Chang-wook commented: “We are pleased to become a strategic partner with Kakao Games, which has domestic and international service capabilities and experience. We will work closely with Kakao Games to lead the K-content business in the global market."

The deal follows Kakao Games' $198m investment from LY Corporation earlier this year, which made LY its largest shareholder, and the planned shutdown of Eversoul after three years of service.