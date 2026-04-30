Kakao Games to shut down Eversoul after three years of service

Player data and community channels set for full deletion in June.

Closure comes amid major shareholder shifts and global expansion plans.

Kakao Games pivots strategy following $198m investment.

Kakao Games has announced that its mobile RPG Eversoul will shut down on June 30th 2026, bringing an end to the title after three years of live service.

In an official notice, the company said the decision followed an internal review of “various circumstances,” despite efforts to maintain service quality since the game’s launch in January 2023.

All in-game data will be permanently deleted once servers go offline, with access to downloads and official community channels also ending on the same day.

Service wind-down begins

Monetisation has already been halted, with in-app purchases disabled from April 29th, 2026.

Players who made recent purchases between March 29th and April 29th may request refunds, provided items remain unused. Refund requests will be accepted until the shutdown date.

Elsewhere, Kakao Games recently announced a strategic investment from LY Corporation, which became its largest shareholder following a $198 million investment.

Kakao Games said the funding will support global expansion efforts, particularly in Japan, as it looks to scale publishing operations and strengthen its position in international markets.