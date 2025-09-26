New release roundup: Fire Emblem Shadows, Goddess Order, Bop It and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Fire Emblem Shadows

Nintendo has shadow dropped Fire Emblem Shadows as its first new mobile game in six years.

Opting for a different genre to billion-maker Fire Emblem Heroes, Shadows is a spinoff with real-time combat and social deduction. Part Among Us and part Werewolf, players are tasked with determining the traitor among their online ranks, potentially meeting legacy characters along the way. The game also features a fully voiced story.

Bop It: The Video Game

Bop It: The Video Game has launched across mobile, Switch and PC, taking the physical toy to the digital realm. The high energy of the original has been reimagined with a fast-paced soundtrack where every level brings an increase in BPM.

Alliance has developed four worlds for players to Bop, twist and pull their way through, plus an endless mode with no limits.

Goddess Order

Action RPG Goddess Order takes retro inspiration to the max with pixel graphics, sidescrolling gameplay and the flashiest attacks. Whether slicing, smashing or shooting, players have plenty of ways to take down terrible monsters and change the course of history.

In this tale, Kakao Games and Pixel Tribe are sending players back in time to save the world.

Blade & Soul Heroes

NCSoft has launched its free-to-play collectible action MMORPG, which offered both turn-based strategy and real-time action, globally. With single-player and online co-op options, players journey with Yusol as she seeks to rebuild her clan and claim justice.

Dunkadillo

Thomas Young of Dadish fame has launched his latest mobile adventure, following Dill the armadillo who can roll up like a basketball.

There are also 10 characters to unlock, 50 stages to complete and trading cards to collect - all along the way to rescuing Pickle from a mysterious tentacle.

Runes of Legend

F5 Games’ Runes of Legend is a dungeon-crawling RPG with auto-battles, retro vibes and plenty of fantasy characters.

The pixel universe puts the emphasis on heroism, as one courageous adventurer sets out to explore a world threatened by dark forces.