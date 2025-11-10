Goddess Order halts new content just over a month after launch

Planned updates scheduled for early November have been cancelled.

Publisher Kakao Games says it will keep the game playable within current limitations.

Sales of paid items have been suspended as part of the service changes.

The future of the game now remains uncertain.

PixelTribe's mobile action-RPG Goddess Order has halted all new content updates just a month after its global launch.

The game's publisher Kakao Games told players that PixelTribe can no longer continue development due to serious financial and operational challenges.

“We regret to inform you of some unfortunate news regarding the game’s future updates and service status," publisher Kakao Games wrote in a statement.

“Our team has been preparing new content and system improvements for the upcoming Olek Update on November 5 (Wed), and a major update on November 12 (Wed).

“However, on November 3, we were informed by the development studio PixelTribe that, due to financial and operational difficulties, they are unable to continue any planned updates or maintenance."

Access to support

Kakao Games went on to say that, though it can no longer produce new content or events, it will try to keep the game playable for now within its current limitations.

The publisher has also stopped selling paid items and advised players to request refunds or ask questions through the in-game support system.

Goddess Order is a retro-style action RPG featuring pixel art, side-scrolling combat, and flashy abilities, giving players various ways to battle monsters and shape the story’s progression.