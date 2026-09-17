Kalank secures €1.5m funding round to accelerate international expansion

Crédit Agricole Charente-Périgord Expansion led the round.

Kalank-led consortium has won a France 2030 immersive technology project.

The BTMRSA2 project will run for 36 months and focus on mixed reality and AI.

French video game and digital solutions studio Kalank has finalised its first funding round of €1.5 million ($1.7m) to accelerate international expansion.

The studio said the funding will support its creative and technical teams, help retain expertise and talent in France, and speed up its publishing activities.

The round was led by Crédit Agricole Charente-Périgord Expansion, the local private equity subsidiary of Crédit Agricole Charente-Périgord. The KPA SPV also participated.

Expanding capabilities

Founded in 2017 by Baptiste Deneufbourg and Adrien Carta, Kalank operates from Angoulême and Paris. The studio also specialises in short-format productions targeting established gaming communities, alongside digital solutions for Industry 4.0, training, culture and events.

Alongside the funding announcement, a consortium led by Kalank, Augmenty, Inversive XR and Brain Analytics Technologies has been selected for the France 2030 Innovative Technologies for Immersive Virtual Worlds call for projects.

The BTMRSA2 initiative will run for 36 months and aims to develop a sovereign and agnostic mixed reality technology building block for content creators.

It will support immersive scenarios using 3D elements, audio and interfaces while incorporating AI for spatial analysis and mixed reality content generation. The project will also focus on enabling use cases without compromising the handling of collected data.

“We are delighted to welcome such a solid, well-balanced group of partners to support Kalank's ambitions," said Kalank co-founders Baptiste Deneufbourg and Adrien Carta. “This funding round gives us the means to turn our creative vision into reality and accelerate our growth."