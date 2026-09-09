Keywords forms new global creative agency FreeAnimal

Clients retain their existing agency leads while gaining access to a wider global network.

The agency operates across Los Angeles, London, Brighton, Montreal and Quebec City.

FreeAnimal has launched as a global creative agency by bringing together seven agencies under Keywords Studios.

The new agency unites gnet, ICHI, KWM, Maverick, TrailerFarm, Big Farmer and Fire Without Smoke into a single organisation designed to offer an approach to creative work across interactive entertainment.

Clients will continue working with their existing agency leads while gaining access to a wider network of specialists across studios in Los Angeles, London, Brighton, Montreal and Quebec City.

Global teams

“Collectively, we work with the world's most ambitious gaming brands,” said FreeAnimal global head John Rosenberg.

“By fusing seven agencies’ perspectives, geographies, and experiences from across the games industry, we've created a wildly effective creative organisation that combines boutique strike teams with global scale.

“At FreeAnimal we simply call the approach The Right Team for Every Game, bringing together the right specialists, at the right time, to solve the right challenge for every client."