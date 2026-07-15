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Vote for Best Development Partner at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

Voting ends at midnight on July 20th
Craig Chapple
By Craig Chapple
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Vote for Best Development Partner at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026
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Voting for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub has begun.

We've already revealed the finalists for this year's prestigious ceremony, which takes place in Cologne on Tuesday, August 25th with a fancy sit-down dinner and great networking opportunities. You can register to attend the ceremony here.

But have you voted yet? Voting - open to anyone in the games industry - ends at midnight on July 20th.

VOTE NOW »

As we count down to the deadline, we're spotlighting a few of the categories at the show.

Today we're shining a spotlight on the Best Development Partner category. Below you can see each of the finalists that have made this year's list.

Best Development Partner

  • Amber
  • Exient
  • GameScribes
  • Keywords Studios
  • Kuuasema
  • Pingle
  • Room 8 Group
  • Virtuos

See a company you think should win the prestigious accolade? Click on the button below to vote.

VOTE NOW »

Companies

Amber
Exient
Gamescribes
Keywords Studios
Kuuasema
Pingle
Room 8 Group
Virtuos

Events

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub

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