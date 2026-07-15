Vote for Best Development Partner at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

Voting for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub has begun.

We've already revealed the finalists for this year's prestigious ceremony, which takes place in Cologne on Tuesday, August 25th with a fancy sit-down dinner and great networking opportunities. You can register to attend the ceremony here.

But have you voted yet? Voting - open to anyone in the games industry - ends at midnight on July 20th.

VOTE NOW »

As we count down to the deadline, we're spotlighting a few of the categories at the show.

Today we're shining a spotlight on the Best Development Partner category. Below you can see each of the finalists that have made this year's list.

Best Development Partner

Amber

Exient

GameScribes

Keywords Studios

Kuuasema

Pingle

Room 8 Group

Virtuos

See a company you think should win the prestigious accolade? Click on the button below to vote.

VOTE NOW »