VOTE NOW: The games of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026
- The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards shine a spotlight on every area of this great industry.
- Of the 22 categories, there are six that are all about the games.
- Voting closes at midnight on July 20th.
- The winners will be announced in a live ceremony on August 25th in Cologne.
The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards shine a spotlight on every area of this great industry, from indie studios to global publishers, via tool providers, advertising solutions, analytics & data, marketing teams, payment platforms, QA support, new tech and, of course, the games themselves.
Of the 22 categories - covering everything from AI and advertising to webstores - there are six that are all about the games. Here are the finalists with a chance of winning one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.
- Animal Valley
- Arknights: Endfield
- Black Desert Mobile (Boss Blitz/Season Remaster)
- Game is Hard
- Mindset GO!
- Pixel Flow!
- Ricochet Squad
- Subway Surfers City
- Tower Dominion
- Warframe
Best Web Game Sponsored by CrazyGames
- 99 Nights: Bloxd.io
- Deadly Descent
- Dig Out of Prison
- Escape Tsunami for Brainrots
- Fragen
- Growden.io
- Imagine Island
- Meeland.io
- Merge Haven
- Obby World Squid Escape
- RocketGoal.io
- veck-io
Best Trending AppGallery Game Sponsored by AppGallery
- Duet Night Abyss
- Ever Night: Reawakening
- Grand Gangster War
- Kickoff Football 26: Be a Pro
- Last Asylum: Plague
- MapleStory R: Evolution
- Petal Paws
- SEGA Football Club Champions
- Block Blast!
- Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
- Clash Royale
- CSR Racing 2
- Gossip Harbor: Merge & Story
- Last War: Survival Game
- Monopoly Go
- Pokémon Go
- Subway Surfers
- Talking Tom & Friends: World
- Toon Blast
- Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus
Game Of The Year sponsored by appcharge
- Arknights: Endfield
- Awad: Delivery King 2
- Block Blast!
- Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes
- Hatch Dragons
- Kingdom Rush Battles
- Mindset GO!
- My Talking Tom Friends 2
- Pine Hearts
- Pixel Flow!
- The Division Resurgence
- The Macabre Journey
- Thronefall
- Warframe (Android)
- Where Winds Meet
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Almost Out of Mana
- Arknights: Endfield
- Disney Magic Match 3D
- Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes
- Is This Seat Taken?
- Meg's Monster
- Mochi-O
- Mythos: Gods Unleashed
- Neverness to Everness
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Ponchorado
- Racing Master
- Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley
- Talking Tom & Friends: World
- Timelie
- TownsFolk
Vote now!
Voting is now underway for the industry here, with the People’s Choice award being voted for by the readers of our consumer site at PocketGamer.com. Voting closes at midnight on July 20th, with the winners announced at the PG Mobile Games Awards ceremony on August 25th in Cologne. Tickets are on sale now.