VOTE NOW: The games of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards shine a spotlight on every area of this great industry.

Of the 22 categories, there are six that are all about the games.

Voting closes at midnight on July 20th.

The winners will be announced in a live ceremony on August 25th in Cologne.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards shine a spotlight on every area of this great industry, from indie studios to global publishers, via tool providers, advertising solutions, analytics & data, marketing teams, payment platforms, QA support, new tech and, of course, the games themselves.

Of the 22 categories - covering everything from AI and advertising to webstores - there are six that are all about the games. Here are the finalists with a chance of winning one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

Best Game Innovation

Animal Valley

Arknights: Endfield

Black Desert Mobile (Boss Blitz/Season Remaster)

Game is Hard

Mindset GO!

Pixel Flow!

Ricochet Squad

Subway Surfers City

Tower Dominion

Warframe

Best Web Game Sponsored by CrazyGames

99 Nights: Bloxd.io

Deadly Descent

Dig Out of Prison

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Fragen

Growden.io

Imagine Island

Meeland.io

Merge Haven

Obby World Squid Escape

RocketGoal.io

veck-io

Best Trending AppGallery Game Sponsored by AppGallery

Duet Night Abyss

Ever Night: Reawakening

Grand Gangster War

Kickoff Football 26: Be a Pro

Last Asylum: Plague

MapleStory R: Evolution

Petal Paws

SEGA Football Club Champions

Best Forever Franchise

Block Blast!

Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles

Clash Royale

CSR Racing 2

Gossip Harbor: Merge & Story

Last War: Survival Game

Monopoly Go

Pokémon Go

Subway Surfers

Talking Tom & Friends: World

Toon Blast

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus

Game Of The Year sponsored by appcharge

Arknights: Endfield

Awad: Delivery King 2

Block Blast!

Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes

Hatch Dragons

Kingdom Rush Battles

Mindset GO!

My Talking Tom Friends 2

Pine Hearts

Pixel Flow!

The Division Resurgence

The Macabre Journey

Thronefall

Warframe (Android)

Where Winds Meet

Zenless Zone Zero

Pocket Gamer People's Choice

Almost Out of Mana

Arknights: Endfield

Disney Magic Match 3D

Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes

Is This Seat Taken?

Meg's Monster

Mochi-O

Mythos: Gods Unleashed

Neverness to Everness

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Ponchorado

Racing Master

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Talking Tom & Friends: World

Timelie

TownsFolk

Vote now!

Voting is now underway for the industry here, with the People’s Choice award being voted for by the readers of our consumer site at PocketGamer.com. Voting closes at midnight on July 20th, with the winners announced at the PG Mobile Games Awards ceremony on August 25th in Cologne. Tickets are on sale now.