Voting opens for the Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub

The nominations are in and we have a full list of finalists.

The Mobile Games Awards return with a gala event in Cologne on August 25th, during Gamescom week

Voting closes at midnight on July 20th.

The nominations are in, every entry has been counted and we're excited to tell you that we have a full list of finalists for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub!



Now it's time to open the voting process for the industry to let us know who you think should win an award for their work over the past 12 months. You can see all of this year’s finalists and vote right here. Voting closes at midnight on July 20th.

We're also into the final hours for the special consumer category over on PocketGamer.com, where nominations for the People's Choice Award now close June 1st.

Celebrating the very best of the mobile games industry

The Mobile Games Awards shine a spotlight on every area of this great industry, from indie studios to global publishers, via tool providers, advertising solutions, analytics & data, marketing teams, payment platforms, QA support, new tech and, of course, the games themselves.



We gather yearly to recognise the very finest achievements from all corners of our dynamic sector. You can see all of last year's winners here.



Want to be in the room with the great and the good from the global games industry when we reveal the winners live on stage? The Mobile Games Awards return with a gala event in Cologne on August 25th, during Gamescom week.



Tickets are on sale now.