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Vote for Leading App Store Experience at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026

Voting ends at midnight on July 20th
Craig Chapple
By Craig Chapple
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Vote for Leading App Store Experience at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026
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Voting for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub has begun.

We've already revealed the finalists for this year's prestigious ceremony, which takes place in Cologne on Tuesday, August 25th with a fancy sit-down dinner and great networking opportunities. You can register to attend the ceremony here.

But have you voted yet? Voting - open to anyone in the games industry - ends at midnight on July 20th.

VOTE NOW »

As we count down to the deadline, we're spotlighting a few of the categories at the show.

Today we're shining a spotlight on the Leading App Store Experience category. Below you can see each of the finalists that have made this year's list.

Leading App Store Experience

  • Applivery
  • Aptoide
  • Epic Games Store
  • Oppo Software Store
  • HUAWEI AppGallery
  • Xiaomi App Store
  • Skich
  • Samsung Galaxy Store
  • TapTap

See a company you think should win the prestigious accolade? Click on the button below to vote.

VOTE NOW »

Events

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2026 in association with Samsung Gaming Hub

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