KPIT Technologies acquires nearly 90% of Swiss in-car gaming company N-Dream AG

Major automakers, including BMW, Audi and Porsche, have adopted AirConsole’s platform.

KPIT Technologies has acquired a majority stake of nearly 90% in N-Dream AG, the company behind the in-car gaming platform AirConsole.

Under KPIT’s ownership, N-Dream will remain independent with its full team and leadership intact. CEO Anthony Cliquot, chief of innovation Andrin von Rechenberg, and CFO Tobias Schneider will continue in their roles.

The acquisition aims to bolster KPIT’s position in the software-defined vehicle space while advancing N-Dream’s goal of redefining in-car digital experiences.

Growth of in-car experiences

Since entering the car market in 2022, AirConsole has enabled passengers to use smartphones as controllers to play games on a vehicle’s "infotainment" screen.

The platform features licenced titles from Mattel and popular IPs like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, UNO Car Party!, and Pac-Man Championship Edition.

“What began as a bold idea in Switzerland has grown into a platform used by leading carmakers around the world,” said N-Dream founder Andrin von Rechenberg.

“With KPIT’s partnership, our innovation culture and creative roots remain at the core of everything we do, while giving us the reach and resources to shape the future of in-car experiences.”

JPIT Technologies CEO Kishor Patil commented: “N-Dream’s creativity and technology perfectly complement KPIT’s roadmap for next-generation mobility. Together, we will help define the next era of software-defined vehicles, where immersive, connected, and personalised experiences are an integral part of driving.”