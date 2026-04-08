Sony Interactive Entertainment acquires UK-based machine learning firm Cinemersive Labs

The move signals Sony’s continued investment in machine learning and computer vision for games.

Cinemersive Labs brings specialist expertise in real-time visual computing and rendering technologies.

Sony is focusing on improving visual fidelity and gameplay immersion through advanced AI tools.

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has acquired UK-based machine learning and computer vision company Cinemersive Labs to advance visual technologies for games.

SIE said the acquisition is part of its intent to deepen technical capabilities in areas that directly impact gameplay visuals and performance, particularly as expectations around realism and immersion continue to rise across the industry.

Following completion of the deal, the Cinemersive Labs team will join SIE’s Visual Computing Group, where they will contribute to research and development efforts to improve rendering techniques and visual fidelity across PlayStation titles.

Founded in 2022, Cinemersive Labs is run by a team focused on computer vision, machine learning, and real-time visual computing. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

New possibilities

The integration is expected to support the company’s broader strategy of using machine learning to streamline graphics production and unlock new visual possibilities for developers.

“We are continually exploring new ways to push the boundaries of visual computing and deliver richer, more immersive gameplay experiences," said SIE in a statement.

“Today, we are pleased to announce that SIE has entered into an agreement to acquire Cinemersive Labs, a UK-based machine learning and computer vision company.

The firm added: “We look forward to welcoming the Cinemersive Labs team to SIE and continuing to make PlayStation the best place to play.”