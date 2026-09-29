Learn about the world-building of Remedy’s Control Resonant at PGC Nordics

Remedy Entertainment head of environment art Miro Vesterinen will delve into the world-building of the recently released Control Resonant in a talk at Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics, which takes place on October 20th and 21st.

Taking place on the Big Screen Gaming track on day one, Vesterinen will host a session titled ‘Environment Art and World-Building of Control Resonant’.

As the session description details: “This presentation explores some of the world-building and technical environment art workflows that enable large-scale environment creation in Control Resonant.

“The first half of the presentation focuses briefly on the creative foundations of world-building. It examines how Control Resonant brings the paranatural world of Control to the streets of Manhattan, building a fictionalised, visually twisted open world. Through practical examples, the presentation illustrates how the identity of a location or a zone is defined and how different factions shape the environments around them.

“The second half of the presentation shifts toward practical production methods, focusing on procedurally assisted world-building. Using production examples, it explores approaches for combining handcrafted environments with procedural generation to efficiently populate large environments and locations. Topics include modular asset design, rule-based placement systems, procedural variation and content creation, and methods for maintaining visual cohesion through reuse. Particular emphasis is placed on designing systems that remain artist-driven.”

Save the date

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki on October 20th to 21st, 2026, now rebranded as PGC Nordics to reflect its growing role as the meeting point for the whole Nordic games industry, alongside the wider global community.

Held at Wanha Satama and running for its 13th edition, the event brings together over 1,500 professionals from 50+ countries for two days of talks, networking and dealmaking, alongside the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit.

Companies heading to the show include Embark Studios, Next Games, Fingersoft, Colossal Order, Small Giant Games, Rovio, Outfit7, InnoGames, Wooga and many more.

Get tickets for PGC Nordics here.