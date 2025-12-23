Level Up expands into game publishing with Level Up Gaming

Headquartered in Riyadh, Level Up Gaming will operate globally as a micro-publisher focused on indie games across PC, console, and mobile.

The publisher is open to working with both Saudi and international developers across the Gulf and wider global markets.

Arabic language localisation is a mandatory requirement for all games published by Level Up Gaming.

Level Up Gaming also acquired global publisher Poysky Productions

Saudi-based games consultancy Level Up Interactive has expanded into publishing with the launch of a new global publishing label named Level Up Gaming.

Co-founder and CEO Mohammed Habbab described the move as a “bold step" following years of operating as a consultancy supporting local and international game developers.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Level Up Gaming will operate globally and position itself as a micro-publisher focused on independent studios and games across PC, console, and mobile.

The publisher is open to working with both Saudi and international developers, with operations spanning Saudi Arabia, the Gulf region, and wider global markets.

Localisation efforts

A key requirement for titles published by Level Up Gaming is Arabic language localisation to reflect the growing regional emphasis on culturally relevant and accessible content.

As part of the launch, Level Up Gaming has acquired international publisher Poysky Productions, which brings more than 15 years of experience in game publishing.

Moreover, Habbab confirmed that Level Up Gaming has already signed four games, with projects originating from the US, Finland, and Saudi Arabia. Deals announced so far include Evolite Studio's Noor and Bonobo Software's Taival.

Depending on the needs of each project, Level Up Gaming will offer a mix of development, marketing, and business support, with publishing strategies tailored individually to each game.