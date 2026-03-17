Saudi Arabia acquires a fresh 5.03% stake in Capcom through EGDC

EGDC strengthens its growing portfolio following its 96% acquisition of SNK.

The Capcom stake is separate from the Public Investment Fund’s earlier 5% holding.

Saudi Arabia continues to scale its influence across global game publishers.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has acquired a 5% stake in Capcom through the Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC).

As reported by Gamebiz, EGDC purchased 26,788,500 shares, representing approximately 5.03% of Capcom’s total shares, to further expand the KSA's presence in the global games industry.

EGDC operates as a subsidiary of the Misk Foundation, which was founded by the Crown Prince.

The acquisition is described as a pure investment play, to generate returns through capital gains and dividends rather than direct strategic control.

The new Capcom stake is believed to be separate from an earlier 5% investment made by the Public Investment Fund in 2022.

Strategic expansion

This marks the latest move in Saudi Arabia’s broader investment push into gaming. EGDC previously acquired a 96% stake in SNK in 2022, securing control of franchises such as The King of Fighters and Fatal Fury.

Looking ahead, the Kingdom continues to consolidate its gaming portfolio. In January, the Public Investment Fund announced plans to transfer around $12 billion in gaming-related shares to its subsidiary Savvy Games Group.

Last month, the PIF also transferred its $3bn stake in Take-Two Interactive to Savvy Games Group.