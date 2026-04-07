Saudi Arabia raises Capcom stake to 6.04%

The investment is positioned as a financial play focused on long-term returns rather than direct operational control.

Saudi Arabia continues to scale its gaming investments through coordinated activity across multiple state-backed entities.

Saudi Arabia has increased its investment in Japanese game developer Capcom from 5.03% to 6.04%.

The increase comes via the Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC), a subsidiary of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) that led the previous 5.03% purchase last month. At the time, this investment netted the company approximately 26.8 million Capcom shares.

Continuous growth

The investment has been described as a portfolio-driven decision focused on long-term capital gains and dividend returns rather than direct operational control.

The increased stake reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued effort to expand its presence across the interactive entertainment sector through a mix of minority investments and majority acquisitions.

In 2022, EGDC secured a controlling 96% stake in SNK, gaining ownership of established fighting game franchises and strengthening its foothold in content development.

More broadly, the public investment fund has been consolidating gaming assets under its subsidiary Savvy Games Group, including plans to transfer around $12 billion in gaming-related shares and a separate $3bn stake in Take-Two Interactive.