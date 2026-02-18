Saudi Arabia's PIF transfers $3bn Take-Two Stake to Savvy Games Group

The sovereign fund previously held 11 million shares worth just under $3bn.

The restructuring strengthens Savvy’s role as the Kingdom’s primary gaming investment vehicle.

PIF also agreed to acquire Electronic Arts in a $55bn deal as part of its wider gaming strategy.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has transferred its stake in Take-Two Interactive to gaming-focused subsidiary Savvy Games Group.

As reported by Reuters, the sovereign wealth fund had been Take-Two’s second-largest shareholder, holding around 11 million shares valued at just under $3 billion.

The filing confirms the position is now formally held by Savvy Games Group, consolidating the Kingdom’s gaming investments under company.

Take-Two is the publisher behind major franchises including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K and Borderlands. It is also the parent company of mobile games giant Zynga.

Broader gaming push

The move follows the PIF’s January announcement to transfer around $12bn worth of gaming-related shares to Savvy, including stakes in Nintendo and Bandai Namco Holdings.

Once completed, Savvy is expected to hold roughly 10% stakes in companies such as Koei Tecmo, NCSoft, Nexon and Square Enix, further strengthening its footprint across publishing and development.

Last year, the PIF and other investors agreed to acquire Take-Two rival Electronic Arts for $55bn as part of its broader gaming push. The deal is expected to close later this year.

Learn more about the MENA market at the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects on May 20th to 21st.