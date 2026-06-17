Liz Prince awarded MBE for services to games industry and diversity

Liz Prince was awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours.

This recognition covers services to the games industry and diversity.

Amiqus business manager Liz Prince has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday honours for her services to the games industry and diversity.

Prince has worked in recruitment for over 30 years, with over two decades of that experience being focused on the games industry. In addition to her role at Amiqus, she founded G into Gaming in 2018 to help recognise and celebrate women working across the industry.

She also co-founded Empower Up alongside Sussex Games founder Dom Shaw and trade body Ukie. The platform offers practical guidance and resources on equity, diversity, inclusion, hiring, and leadership in workplace culture for game studios and individuals across the industry.

Industry recognition

Commenting on the award, Prince said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive this recognition. The games industry has been a huge part of my working life, and I care deeply about the people and businesses within it."

"This honour reflects work that has always been collaborative. G Into Gaming, Empower Up and the wider conversations around diversity and inclusion in games have involved so many people who have given their time, voices, ideas and support.”

"I'm proud of what we have built, but I also know there is still more to do."