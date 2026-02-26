The recipients of Pocket Gamer Connects’ Aurora Awards UK share their industry views.

Liz Prince talks about the structural changes needed for the games industry to become more inclusive, and how her own initiatives contribute to a better industry in the long-term.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, we highlighted the women and non-binary people shortlisted for the Aurora Awards UK - based on nominations received by the industry - live on stage, giving recognition and visibility to the leading names significantly impacting the UK games industry.

Following the event, we caught up with some of them to gain deeper insight into their work and visions. In this interview, we speak to Liz Prince, the business manager at Amiqus, founder at G Into Gaming and co-founder at Empower-Up.

PocketGamer: How do you use your work role to promote inclusion for women and non-binary professionals?

Liz Prince: At its heart, my role is about people. Through my work at Amiqus – a specialist games recruitment agency – I get to influence how studios think about hiring, culture and long-term growth, and I take that responsibility seriously.

I try to lead by example, encouraging inclusive hiring practices, challenging unconscious bias where I see it and reminding teams that diversity isn’t a ‘nice to have’, it’s essential to building great games.

“Games matter. The industry should better reflect the people who play them.” Liz Prince

Alongside recruitment, I launched the Putting the G Into Gaming campaign in 2018, and co-launched the Empower Up platform with UKIE. For me, inclusion is about making sure people feel seen, heard and supported – not just getting into the industry, but staying and thriving in it.

What inspired you to pursue a career in games?

I came into games from a background in computer science and tech recruitment and when I made the move into the industry in 2005, I was struck by how creative and exciting it was – but also by how exclusive it could feel. I could see both the potential and the gaps straight away.

Games matter. They shape culture, tell stories, and bring people together, and I felt strongly that the industry should better reflect the people who play them. That combination of creativity, technology and the opportunity to make a real difference is what inspired me to build my career here.

What leadership principles have most shaped your career in games?

Kindness has always been central to how I lead. You can be empathetic and strong at the same time. Listening, supporting others and creating safe spaces for honest conversations have shaped my approach far more than hierarchy or titles ever could.

“The biggest shift comes when studios move beyond good intentions and commit to real, structural change.” Liz Prince

I’m also guided by the idea that action matters more than words. It’s easy to talk about change – much harder to roll up your sleeves and make it happen.

What systemic barriers still exist for women in games and how can they be addressed?

There’s been some progress since I’ve worked in games, but there’s still a long way to go. Women and non-binary professionals are underrepresented, particularly in senior and leadership roles, and many still face bias, lack of visibility and workplace cultures that weren’t built with them in mind.

The biggest shift comes when studios move beyond good intentions and commit to real, structural change. That means leadership accountability, better education around EDI and creating environments where people feel safe to speak up and be themselves.

What one piece of advice would you give to women entering the industry today?

You don’t need to change who you are to belong here – you already do. Trust your skills, your perspective and your lived experience. They are strengths, even if they don’t always feel that way early on.

“When we create spaces where diverse voices can flourish, the industry becomes more creative, more resilient and ultimately more joyful.” Liz Prince

Find your people, ask for support when you need it and don’t be afraid to take up space. And remember: it’s okay to choose workplaces and paths that align with your values. Your career should grow with you, not at your expense.

Which projects or achievements best reflect your vision for the future of games?

Putting the G Into Gaming and Empower Up really reflect what I care about most – practical, lasting change. They’re about giving people and studios the tools, confidence and knowledge to do better, not just talk about it.

More broadly, the work I do mentoring individuals, supporting inclusive policies and advocating across the industry reflects my belief that the future of games is human.

When we create spaces where diverse voices can flourish, the industry becomes more creative, more resilient and ultimately more joyful. That’s the future I want to help build.

