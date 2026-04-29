“I've seen inconsistent availability of computer science subjects and low take-up for girls”

The recipients of Pocket Gamer Connects’ Aurora Awards UK share their industry views.

Nicky Ormrod talks about the need for consistent, inclusive leadership in the workplace and a variety of experiences and thoughts in creative industries.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026, we highlighted the women and non-binary people shortlisted for the Aurora Awards - based on nominations received by the industry - live on stage, giving recognition and visibility to the leading names significantly impacting the UK games industry.

Following the event, we caught up with some of them to gain deeper insight into their work and visions. In this edition, we spoke to Nicky Ormrod, the former General Counsel and CPO at Sega.

How do you use your work role to promote inclusion for women and non-binary professionals?

“The beauty of gaming lies in its reach. Almost everyone, in some way, is connected to this world.” Nicky Ormrod

As Chief People Officer and part of a senior management team where only 28% are women, a key focus of my work has been to create and advocate for a workplace that is inclusive. I firmly believe that a variety of experiences and thoughts helps us bring creative and innovative entertainment experiences to the world.

I encouraged storytelling campaigns spotlighting diverse role models across levels. Visible representation in our industry is crucial, and I will continue to be a role model for inclusive leadership and influence conversations about representation.

What inspired you to pursue a career in games?

I have spent all my career so far working with creative and content-led businesses - it’s what fuels and inspires me. I moved over to games from children's television and publishing, not knowing much about the industry but respecting the unique art form that is game development. It felt like a natural transition from one entertainment art form to another. I have always been fascinated by how a single story or character can expand into sequels, merchandise, and adaptations - and gaming is no different.

The beauty of gaming lies in its reach. Almost everyone, in some way, is connected to this world.

I am driven by knowing that my contribution has a lasting impact on what we deliver to our gaming communities, whether it's negotiating a football league licence for in-game assets or closing a deal with a first-party to bring our content to new audiences. After more than 120 game credits to my name, that feeling of pride and achievement never gets old.

What leadership principles have most shaped your career in games?

Showing up with consistency and fairness in both manner and deed are important to me. At a basic level, people are constantly scanning for reliability, especially in tough times. Consistency without rigidity creates a stable environment where people know what standards apply and how decisions are likely to be made. More importantly, it builds trust and reinforces culture.

Over my career, I have worked best with leaders who demonstrate consistency in manner and deed, and I have sought to model this foundational principle as a leader.

What systemic barriers still exist for women in games, and how can they be addressed?

Women still represent less than 30% of the global games workforce, with far lower representation in senior and technical roles. This is despite women representing 46% of the 3.2 billion global gaming community. Issues such as the gender pay gap and gender bias in job selection in technical roles are well-documented, but I think we need to go back to school to address this unbalanced pipeline.

“Issues such as the gender pay gap and gender bias in job selection in technical roles are well-documented, but I think we need to go back to school to address this unbalanced pipeline. ” Nicky Ormrod

I am regularly staggered when I visit secondary schools to promote careers in the games industry and hear from 11-14-year-old girls. Often, they don't think they could work in games as it’s a "boy's job", and they don't see themselves represented either in the workplace or the games they play. I've seen inconsistent availability of computer science subjects and low take-up for girls in this formative age group.

I fully support UKIE's lobbying of the government to introduce a new GCSE in Digital Creativity to be introduced alongside the Computer Science GCSE, focusing on practical skills that integrate creative and digital technologies. This course would provide students with hands-on experience in areas like audio production, visual design, and game development - practical skills directly relevant to today’s and tomorrow’s industries.

What one piece of advice would you give to women entering the industry today?

Whether it’s an indie dev, publisher or platform and whatever level you are, understand how your contribution adds to the purpose and objectives of your organisation. Keep this connection as a core part of your work and check in with yourself to make sure that alignment is still there.

Be curious about what you want to achieve, as many of the best career moves don’t appear linear at the time.

Network inside and outside your organisation to find out how other women you admire progressed through their careers.

Nominations are open to Aurora Europe, which will be revealed on-stage at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona this June. You can submit your candidates now.