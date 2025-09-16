LocalThunk delays Balatro update to avoid crunch and burnout

The solo developer said they should never have announced a release date

LocalThunk described themselves as a “hobbyist” developer who prefers tinkering over deadlines.

After launch, crunch and burnout in 2024, they’ve returned to working on the game only a few hours a day.

The developer stressed that rushing the update would only repeat unhealthy work habits.

Balatro creator LocalThunk has delayed the game's 1.1 update as he considers himself a “hobbyist" developer.

In a post titled “I'm Slow" on the developer's personal website, LocalThunk gave several reasons why the Balatro 1.1 update would not be released in 2025.

“I have some unfortunate news: The promised 2025 Balatro 1.1 update isn’t going to come out in 2025," said LocalThunk.

“I know, I announced that it would, but it has become clear now that it won’t happen by the end of the year and I wanted to tell you all now. I feel bad for not keeping that promise, and I am sorry.

“The truth is that I probably shouldn’t have announced any date for the 1.1 update at all. I’m a hobbyist developer at heart and I love to tinker."

Post-launch burnout

LocalThunk explained that after Balatro’s 2023 debut and the intense development of its launch, balance patch, and mobile port, the nonstop crunch left them burned out by late 2024.

Returning in 2025, the developer chose to approach the game again as a hobbyist - working just a few hours a day - rather than return to unsustainable crunch.

While still passionate about creating and filled with new ideas, LocalThunk stressed that rushing the 1.1 update this year would only repeat the cycle of stress they want to avoid.

“I still love drawing my silly jokers, I carry around a notebook that is now teeming with ideas to implement or test in the game," he added.

The developer went on to explain that they are intentionally working at a slower, more sustainable pace, avoiding deadlines and creative pressure to stay healthy and motivated for the long term.

While apologising for missing the 2025 release window, they confirmed Balatro 1.1 will still launch as a free update across all platforms once it’s finished, with adjustments to follow if needed.

Earlier this year, Balatro won the People’s Choice award at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2025, held during Gamescom to celebrate standout achievements in mobile game development.