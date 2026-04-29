Magic: The Gathering Arena team unionises under CWA

Crunch and workload pressures are central to the union’s concerns.

Union calls out the lack of clear career progression within the studio.

Election filing looms if voluntary recognition is rejected.

Magic: The Gathering Arena developers have unionised under a new group known as United Wizards of the Coast in affiliation with the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

The announcement confirms that a supermajority of eligible Arena team members have signed union cards, signalling broad internal support.

Workers have formally notified leadership at Wizards of the Coast and parent company Hasbro, requesting voluntary recognition of the union.

“We’ve shown that we have overwhelming support from the Arena team and believe that the Magic community will be enthusiastic about this announcement," the union wrote.

“We hope that leadership will choose to engage with our efforts in good faith and voluntarily recognise our union. From there, we’ll begin our collective bargaining for better treatment and working conditions for the people behind Arena."

Worker demands

The proposed union is pushing for stronger protections across several areas, including layoffs, remote work policies, and the use of generative AI tools.

Workers argued that recent leadership decisions have created uncertainty around job security and increased pressure to adopt AI without clear safeguards.

Moreover, concerns around workload have also been raised, particularly the prevalence of “crunch” periods and rising expectations without corresponding staffing increases.

If voluntary recognition is not granted, the group plans to proceed with a formal election process through the National Labour Relations Board.

“This is a massive moment for the Arena team, and we’re thrilled to embark on this journey with you all. Our demands aim to preserve our rights and well-being as workers," the union added.

“This is a step forward not just for the Arena team, but the gaming industry as a whole. We’re demonstrating that a phenomenal team of game makers can come together to create something truly magical."