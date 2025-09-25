Making games in Ukraine: "It's hard to focus on creative tasks when your city is under attack"

Oxiwyle has grown its portfolio to 40m downloads during Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The team behind Modern Age 2 - President Simulator works from home due to the dangers of working from the office.

Founder Serhii Shpirna shares the immense psychological toll the war has taken on the country's population.

Oxiwyle has seen team members mobilised to fight and defend the country.

Oxiwyle is a Ukrainian games studio continuing to develop and publish in-house mobile titles during Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Some of its employees have joined the Ukrainian army, a portion of its profits are donated to the forces, and Oxiwyle uses its social media platforms to raise awareness around Russia’s activity.

At the same time, the studio has grown its mobile games portfolio beyond 40 million downloads, spearheaded by its most popular title Modern Age 2 - President Simulator - which is set to land on PC this year.

“Nearly every night, Ukrainian cities are attacked by dozens or even hundreds of drones, and then during the day, you're expected to be productive.” Serhii Shpirna

As the invasion of Ukraine continues, we speak with Oxiwyle founder Serhii Shpirna about games development during a time of crisis, the necessary shift to fully remote working, and navigating the hardships of blackouts, air raids and loss of life.

"In these uncertain times, when the global geopolitical order is going through turbulence, more and more people want to try themselves in the role of leading a country," Shpirna shares.

"The game gives players the chance to explore ‘what if’ scenarios, make tough political and economic choices, and see the consequences unfold. That sense of agency, of being in control during instability, is what resonates with millions of players worldwide."

"A wave of patriotism"

Oxiwyle’s earliest games were centered on Shpirna’s home country, namely Ukraine Simulator and Ukraine Simulator 2. He created them as a solo developer on "a wave of patriotism", having handled programming, game design, art, marketing and everything in between.

He worked on the latter title after the annexation of Crimea, wanting "to make a game where players could at least virtually push back against aggression".

Today, he has a team of 30 developing Modern Age 3, another strategy game where players can lead one of many countries.

"Our portfolio is a timeline of our growth, from a one-person passion project to a full-fledged studio," says Shpirna.

We ask how Oxiwyle games are monetised, and the founder explains that many titles have a free-to-play and a premium version. Free-to-play comes with certain restrictions, interstitial and rewarded ads, and in-app purchases - typically for in-game currency or unique assets like an army commander with strategic advantages.

“You never know when your lead designer or a key programmer responsible for core mechanics might be mobilised into the army.” Serhii Shpirna

Meanwhile, premium versions can be bought for a one-time fee to remove all advertising, play with faster in-game progression and unlock the ability to choose any country as a base.

"This creates a smoother, more immersive experience for players who want to fully dive into the game.”

Shpirna notes that "hundreds of thousands" of new players install Oxiwyle games each month, coming from organic traffic and paid ads. He adds that downloads in pro-Russian regions can be reduced because of Oxiwyle’s status as a Ukrainian studio.

"That’s a price we’re willing to pay in order to showcase that Ukraine has talented developers who can deliver globally competitive products even in the midst of war."

Development in a warzone

Uncertainty and disruption is one of Ukrainian games development’s biggest challenges today.

"You never know when your lead designer or a key programmer responsible for core mechanics might be mobilised into the army. Every specialist we lose is a painful blow to the development process," Shpirna shares.

He suggests the country "has been fundamentally reshaped by the war", and expects that when it’s over, the advancements in AI-powered drones, robotics and cybersecurity will be reapplied and leveraged by Ukrainian games studios.

In the meantime, safety is a top priority, and working from the office isn’t an option for Oxiwyle. The company is headquartered in Odesa, one of the most frequently bombed cities in Ukraine.

"It would be incredibly dangerous to ask people to come to an office when a safe and convenient alternative like working from home exists. It may not be as effective as in-person office collaboration, but the life and health of the team are my absolute priority as a leader," says Shpirna.

"Legally, we've faced no hurdles. Ukraine has a very streamlined and digital-friendly tax and legal system, so even with our remote setup, we have no issues with state reporting, paying taxes, or any other interactions with government agencies."

“It would be incredibly dangerous to ask people to come to an office when a safe and convenient alternative like working from home exists.” Serhii Shpirna

While working from home, the company has adapted to an asynchronous shift pattern. In the winter of 2022 especially, massive power outages meant team members worked when they had access to electricity - for some in the mornings, for others at night.

Experience with remote working during the pandemic served as a foundation to build upon, and within a few months the company had recalibrated to a "relatively normal working rhythm". Now, production timelines and efficiency are largely back to where they were before the invasion went full-scale, but "external chaos" remains.

"The psychological toll is immense. The frequent air raid sirens and bombings have a profound impact on mental health, mood and overall productivity. It's hard to focus on creative tasks when your city is under attack," Shpirna shares.

"The deepest challenges, however, are personal. When team members lose loved ones or have family members captured by the enemy, it shakes them to their core. That kind of grief and anxiety naturally affects their ability to work, and our priority in those moments is to support them as human beings, not just as employees.

"Nearly every night, Ukrainian cities are attacked by dozens or even hundreds of drones, and then during the day, you're expected to be productive. It takes a heavy toll on one's quality of life."

But, in times like these, employee turnover rates are low with jobs serving as a form of stability. Shpirna calls this a "market-wide phenomenon".

War stories and acts of rebellion

We ask whether Shpirna can share any specific stories of working through an invasion. He highlights one Oxiwyle programmer who joined the army on the very first day of the invasion.

"His story is incredible," Shpirna says.

"He became a programmer after turning 50 and grew into a top-tier specialist very quickly. Before that, he was a border guard, a lieutenant colonel, and he felt he couldn't stand aside while Ukraine needed defending. I have immense respect for him as a person and a professional, and I truly hope we can continue working together when he returns.

"He is not the only one; others on our team have also gone to defend Ukraine, and their absence is deeply felt."

Shpirna brings attention to the experiences of many developers, whether that’s working from a parking garage because it’s safer during an air raid, submitting game assets early because their district might lose power by the deadline, or donating parts of their pay to the army.

Continuing to develop games and reach new users is its own act of defiance. As Oxiwyle grows, its social media following can have more impact, exposing Russia’s activity and raising awareness.

Shpirna suggests that every million downloads for the studio’s games isn’t just a milestone for the business, but a collective ‘we can do this’ moment.

"It’s proof that Ukrainians are not only capable of defending, but also of creating, building and achieving victories," he says.

"Sometimes I feel close to burnout, but I can’t allow it. Compared to those on the frontline, I am in far better conditions. That sense of perspective, along with my love for game design, keeps me going and motivates the team to give their best as well."