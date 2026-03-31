Maxim Krippa becomes co-owner of Burny Games expanding long-term investment role

The investment is part of a broader strategy to build exposure across both large-scale studios and fast-growing mobile developers.

Founded in 2022, Burny Games has scaled to more than 140 employees in under four years.

The studio now operates a full-stack model, covering development, publishing, and external partnerships.

Ukrainian entrepreneur Maxim Krippa has become a co-owner of mobile game studio Burny Games following an investment relationship that began in 2022.

Krippa has supported the studio as both an investor and strategic partner since its early stages.

The entrepreneur said the move reflects his broader strategy of expanding holdings across different segments of the games and technology industry, spanning large-scale studios and mobile-focused developers.

Founded in 2022, Burny Games specialises in mobile puzzle titles and has grown to over 140 employees since its founding.

The studio manages the full development cycle internally and recently established its own publishing division to support external partnerships and distribution.

Continuous growth

As of March 2026, Burny Games claims to have recorded more than 65 million downloads across its portfolio of roughly ten titles, with five generating consistent commercial performance.

According to Burny Games, one of its flagship games, Colorwood Words, reached the top spot on the Ukrainian App Store charts in 2025, ranking above major global titles including Roblox.

The company has also begun collaborating with external partners, releasing its first co-published title in 2025 with Portugal-based Infiniti Games as part of its push to scale beyond its domestic market.

"I am consistently expanding my IT and GameDev assets, investing in various segments of the industry – from large studios, such as NAVI and GSC Game World, to the mobile direction, which today is one of the most dynamic in the world," said Krippa.

“Burny Games, from its very first steps, has shown itself to be a mature team with the potential to scale. They combine expertise, responsibility, and passion for the product. I am convinced that such partnerships form a new wave of Ukrainian gamedev companies capable of competing on a global level."