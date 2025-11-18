Ukrainian studio Burny Games expands into publishing

Burny will continue as a full-cycle studio while investing in external projects.

The company aims to boost Ukraine’s developer and publisher ecosystem through selective publishing.

Burny hopes to spur more investment in original Ukrainian IP.

Colorwood Associations was co-developed with Portugal’s Infinity Games.

Ukrainian mobile studio Burny Games has launched a publishing division with its first partner release, Colorwood Associations, while continuing to develop its own games.

Burny Games said moving into publishing is a strategic step that enables faster experimentation, portfolio growth, and support for promising development teams.

It will continue operating as a full-cycle studio while also investing in external projects and providing production support, analytics, and marketing.

Moreover, Burny Games hopes to increase the number of game studios and publishers in Ukraine by combining its own strong internal development with a selective publishing strategy.

The company also aims to create opportunities for new teams and original games, encouraging the local market to invest more in homegrown IP.

Going all in

Developed in collaboration with Portugal-based Infinity Games, Colorwood Associations is a word-grouping puzzle game where players sort concepts into categories.

The game builds on a familiar puzzle format but reimagines it through Burny Games’ Colorwood universe, amassing more than 500,000 downloads in its first month.

“We’re not interested in pumping out a hundred prototypes a year," said Burny Games CEO Anatolii Henis. “We focus on only the ideas we genuinely believe in and go all-in on them."

Burny Games producer Maria Myronenko commented: “You can freely experiment and rearrange words without penalties. It makes the experience relaxed and genuinely pleasant.

“From concept to MVP in just two months: Burny Games handled the visual direction and product quality, while Infinity Games took charge of development and production. Up next - more levels, new localisations (including Ukrainian), and regular in-game events."