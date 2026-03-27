Unity to shut down ironSource Ads Network and explore Supersonic sale as revenue beats guidance

The company expects first-quarter revenue of up to $508m, beating its own guidance range by a clear margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to reach as high as $135m, marking 58% year over year growth.

The restructuring signals a shift away from legacy monetisation assets toward higher growth infrastructure products.

Unity has revealed plans to shut down its ironSource Ads Network and divest Supersonic publishing business as the company sharpens focus on higher growth segments.

The company said preliminary revenue is projected to reach between $505 million and $508m for the quarter, surpassing earlier guidance of $480m to $490m.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to land between $130m and $135m, representing year over year growth of 58% and above the previously forecast range of $105m to $110m.

Portfolio restructuring

Unity confirmed that the ironSource Ads Network will be shut down effective April 30th 2026. The company has also engaged a financial advisor to support the sale of its Supersonic game publishing division.

Executives said the changes are intended to streamline operations and concentrate resources on products delivering stronger performance, particularly Unity Vector.

The platform is expected to increase 15% sequentially in the first quarter, contributing to stronger than anticipated results across the business.

“Unity Vector continues to deliver robust growth each quarter, driving results meaningfully above our guidance," said Unity CEO and president Matt Bromberg. “Today’s actions will accelerate Vector’s impact on our business, enhancing both revenue growth and profitability."