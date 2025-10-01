Maliyo Games featured by Apple to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day

MaliyoCON 2025 is set for December as the studio’s first developer-led games conference.

GameUp Africa bootcamp welcomes a new wave of creators to push African game design forward.

Nigeria-based mobile developer Maliyo Games has been featured by Apple to celebrate the country's 65th Independence Day.

The feature spotlighted several Maliyo titles including Safari City, Crazy Ludo, Whot King, and Secret Letter, games that fuse familiar mechanics with African-inspired stories, art, music, and traditions.

The company was also featured in Google Play's global #WeArePlay campaign, which spotlighted the studios' journey, game portfolio and GameUp Africa program.

Maliyo told PocketGamer.biz that it will launch its first-ever developer-led games conference MaliyoCON, on December 11th, 2025.

The mobile-focused event will bring together creators, investors, policymakers, and innovators to shape the future of Africa’s games industry and spotlight local talent.

Inspiring the next generation

Maliyo said its 2025 GameUp Africa bootcamp, which kicked off in September, has welcomed a new wave of creators to advance African game design and drive the industry’s growth.

“This recognition from Apple, alongside our recent feature by Google, is another powerful validation of our vision,” said Maliyo Games founder Hugo Obi.

“We are proving that African stories and creativity belong on the global stage, while inspiring the next generation of developers across the continent.”

“Through this feature, millions of global players and industry leaders are discovering how Maliyo is blending African creativity with mobile-first accessibility and how initiatives like GameUp Africa are ensuring that African titles are designed for Africans, by Africans, and for the world."