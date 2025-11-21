Maliyo Games launches Creator Academy Accelerator to help aspiring creators in games

Open to both beginners and intermediates, the program is designed to help creators grow their gaming brand.

Lagos-based Maliyo Games has launched its Creator Academy to help aspiring creators succeed in gaming content creation.

The Safari City developer said the academy will run as a four-week virtual accelerator with curated learning materials, weekly creation challenges and feedback from facilitators and peers.

Participants will also gain access to a community of fellow creators, helping them build networks and learn from each other. Top performers will have the chance to join the Maliyo Influencer Circle.

How to register

To join, applicants must have an interest in content creation, a smartphone or laptop for recording and editing, and a passion for games or gaming-related content.

The program is open to both beginners and intermediates, and is designed to be a launchpad for learners aiming to grow their creator brand in the games industry.

Applications are open until December 5th, 2025. Interested learners can apply from the official website.

Maliyo's Creator Academy is different from the company's GameUp Africa, which is a five-month annual program tailored for individuals with technical skills looking to enter the games industry.