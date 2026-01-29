Mamboo Entertainment surpasses $55m in lifetime revenue

The Abu Dhabi-based publisher operates under Utmost Games.

Abu Dhabi-based developer Mamboo Entertainment has surpassed $55 million in lifetime revenue.

The publisher, which operates under Utmost Games, claimed it has also crossed 1 billion installs, published over 50 games, and regularly launches titles that generate more than $10m in lifetime net profit.

Moreover, Mamboo said that it has remained profitable for three years, recording 20–35% year-on-year growth across revenue, profit, and users. Mamboo’s growth is driven by a diversified business model.

“A big moment"

Founded in 2020, Mamboo publishes games on alternative app stores such as the Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, and Amazon Appstore, where it shares a portion of installs and revenue with partners.

It also generates service revenue through its expertise in distribution, monetisation, and project scaling. In addition, Mamboo operates a creative production arm that delivers high-performing marketing assets for mobile games.

“Reaching $55 million in lifetime revenue after three profitable years is a big moment for our team," said Mamboo Entertainment CEO Artur Beresnev. “We’re thrilled to keep growing and support the mobile gaming community.”

Utmost Games CEO Vladimir Nikolsky commented: “It's exciting to see our portfolio companies driving real growth and success thanks to their creative services, with Mamboo as a standout example. We continue to support our partners in reaching their full potential."