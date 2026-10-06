Marvel's Project COMET trailer appears to have leaked

A Project COMET trailer appears to have leaked online.

The title appears to feature Wolverine, War Machine, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and others as playable superheroes.

Gameplay of upcoming Marvel mobile game Project COMET appears to have leaked online.

The footage first appeared on Chinese video site Bilibili before expanding to YouTube and multiple reuploads on X (formerly Twitter). The trailer styles the game as a "next-gen mobile ARPG" set after the Fantastic 4 go missing, giving rise to supervillains.

Heroes seen stepping up include Wolverine, War Machine, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, using their respective powers to battle enemies. It appears players will take control of fan-favourite characters and team up in four-player co-op.

With great power

The leaked trailer appears to showcase the real Project COMET, being deleted and re-uploaded on X and YouTube by various sources. One YouTube upload has been blocked due to claimed content by Disney.

Reporting by sites like Polygon suggests the title is being developed by Scopely for iOS, Android and PC.

The games giant has previously collaborated with the Marvel IP in Monopoly Go, with a season dedicated to superheroes and villains in autumn 2024. This saw The Avengers, Spider-Man and other well-known characters appear in-game, before another Disney-owned partnership with Star Wars in spring 2025.

The publisher is also known for Marvel Strike Force, a hero-themed turn-based RPG.

We have reached out to Scopely for comment on Project COMET.