Mattel forms new game studio to expand Hot Wheels, UNO and others

The studio brings together nearly 300 developers and games specialists across Los Angeles and Hangzhou.

Mattel Game Studios will develop games for mobile, Roblox, Fortnite, and other platforms.

UNO Wild is currently in soft launch while a new Hot Wheels game is in development.

Mattel Game Studios launched its first self-published Masters of the Universe mobile game in June.

Toy maker Mattel has revealed the formation of Mattel Game Studios, a new global digital games organisation focused on developing, publishing and operating interactive experiences based on the company's portfolio of brands.

The new organisation brings together nearly 300 artists, designers, engineers, live operations specialists and producers across Los Angeles and Hangzhou.

It will oversee Mattel's self-published digital games business, including its existing mobile portfolio, upcoming free-to-play mobile titles and original experiences on platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite.

The formation follows Mattel's acquisition of Mattel163 - which is now becoming Mattel Game Studios - earlier this year, bringing its game development, publishing, marketing and brand capabilities together under one global organisation.

Gaming Expansion

Since 2018, Mattel163's mobile portfolio, which includes UNO!, UNO Wonder, Phase 10, and Skip-Bo, has generated more than 550 million downloads worldwide and reaches 20m monthly active players.

Mattel Game Studios launched its first self-published mobile game based on Masters of the Universe in June and is already working on additional titles. UNO Wild is currently in soft launch, while a new Hot Wheels title is in active development.

Mattel Digital Studios also includes licensed games developed with external partners, including Hot Wheels Unleashed and upcoming titles Barbie Rewind, Hot Wheels Infinite Rush, and Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction.

“Mattel Game Studios gives us the scale and capabilities to build and publish more original gaming experiences inspired by our iconic brands," said SVP and global head of Mattel Digital Studios Marcus Liassides.

“Together with our successful collaborations across the industry, it strengthens our ability to reach fans through great games wherever they choose to play.”

Mattel163 CEO Amy Huang commented: “We've brought together an extraordinary group of developers, artists, and publishing experts who share a passion for building great games. Combining that talent with Mattel's incredible brand portfolio gives us an exciting opportunity to create experiences players will enjoy for years to come."