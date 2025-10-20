Mattel expands Roblox partnership with Monster High debut

Players can explore Monster High, customise pets, craft elixirs, and unlock in-game rewards.

Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, and UNO are next in line for Roblox releases.

Polly Pocket and Street Sharks are now available through Roblox’s License Manager, with more brands to follow.

The License Manager lets developers use official Mattel assets to create new games and fan experiences.

Toy giant Mattel has expanded its partnership with Roblox to launch new games on the platform based on its popular brands.

Mattel’s first self-published Roblox game, Monster High, launches on October 24th, letting players explore the spooky school, customise pets and earn in-game rewards.

The toy company plans to expand this approach with standalone Roblox games based on other major franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, and UNO.

New experiences

Furthermore, Mattel's Polly Pocket and Street Sharks are now available through Roblox’s License Manager and Licenses catalogue, with Matchbox and Rock ’Em Sock ’Em Robots joining soon.

“Roblox is one of today’s most imaginative platforms, and this collaboration opens new ways for fans to experience Mattel’s brands," said Mattel Future Lab VP Ron Friedman.

“We’re starting with Monster High, with more standalone experiences and engagement through the License Manager to follow. Together, we’re creating worlds that seamlessly bridge physical and digital play.”

Roblox VP of global brand partnerships and advertising Stephanie Latham commented: “At Roblox, we help brands spark connections with their communities through imaginative, immersive opportunities.

“With Mattel bringing iconic properties like Monster High, Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Polly Pocket to the platform through custom experiences, our License Manager, and more, fans now have fresh ways to play, explore, and engage with the stories they love."