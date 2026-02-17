Mellow launches Indie Launchpad to support game studios

Teams of up to 15 developers across desktop, mobile and web are eligible.

Indie Launchpad includes AI Scout to help match studios with remote freelancers.

Mellow plans to support up to 50 studios throughout 2026.

Contractor management platform Mellow has launched a new support program aimed at helping independent game studios.

Mellow said Indie Launchpad is designed to reduce operational overhead and help scale remote teams more efficiently by providing selected studios with six months of full access to its tools.

Moreover, the initiative supports teams of up to 15 people and is open to all types of video game development studios, including desktop, mobile and web.

Indie Launchpad includes access to Mellow’s Contractor Management platform and its AI Scout tool, which matches project leads with suitable freelancers. Interested teams can apply to the program here.

Providing support

According to Mellow’s internal data, operational overhead can consume between 5% and 15% of studio budgets, while manual contractor management may cost indie teams between $5,000 and $15,000 per quarter and require up to 300 hours of administrative work.

Smaller studios are particularly affected, often lacking the resources to manage compliance and paperwork efficiently. Mellow plans to support up to 50 studios throughout 2026, with access priced at $1 per contractor per month for “legal formalities".

“Working closely with numerous indie studios, we’ve seen firsthand the heavy financial pressure they face," said Mellow VP of growth Alexander Norovyatkin. "In today’s volatile market, it’s only getting harder.

“We cannot change market turbulence, but we can provide a safe space where studios can manage their teams, eliminate paperwork, and reduce administrative costs. Our goal is to free up resources for what matters most: creating new worlds.”