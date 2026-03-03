Metacore CEO says 2026 will define mobile gaming’s next era

2026 could mark mobile gaming’s transition from correction cycle to structural maturity

Survival through 2022–2024 favoured speed and adaptability over scale

Mobile remains dependent on app store gatekeepers and volatile ad-driven economics

2025 was a reset year, not a retreat for the industry

Metacore CEO Mika Tammenkoski believes 2026 will be a defining year for mobile games, as the sector moves beyond a multi-year correction and toward a more mature operating model.

In a new blog post, Tammenkoski reflected on how 2022 to 2024 marked the industry’s first meaningful downturn after more than a decade of uninterrupted growth that has forced studios to rethink long-standing playbooks, with survival favouring speed and adaptability over scale.

Tammenkoski said mobile games lack the stable frameworks and predictable operating models seen in older industries like film and TV, which benefit from decades of established business structures.

By contrast, mobile remains dependent on powerful app stores, algorithm-driven discovery and volatile ad networks, while still defining its platform economics, IP strategy and standards of quality.

“The modern mobile game industry is only about 15 years young and, in many respects, we are still teenagers: capable of incredible output, but volatile, experimental, and constantly redefining our identity in a rapidly changing environment," he explained.

“The structural shifts"

According to Tammenkoski, 2025 signalled a structural reset rather than a retreat.

Chinese publishers, including Microfun and Century Games, raised the competitive bar in Western markets, combining operational intensity with hybrid design.

At the same time, Roblox cemented its position as a core platform for younger audiences, reshaping how mobile-native players think about creation and participation.

Hybrid casual also matured into a mainstream development mindset, blurring the lines between casual and midcore. Tammenkoski noted that casual games have returned to growth in a deeper, more data-driven and ad-monetised form, with merge, lifestyle simulation and hybrid puzzle titles emerging as durable IP foundations.

Beyond design, distribution is shifting. Regulatory pressure in the EU and legal action from Epic Games have opened the door to web stores, third-party marketplaces and alternative billing, reducing the dominance of traditional app store transaction models.

Looking ahead

Tammenkoski expects AI-driven creative testing to merge game design and user acquisition more tightly, while major releases such as Grand Theft Auto VI could reset quality expectations across platforms.

“Grand Theft Auto VI (if it finally arrives) will reshape the entire landscape, not just console gaming," Tammenkoski noted. A game of that cultural magnitude shifts player expectations across all platforms.

He added: “Even mobile will feel the tremor: the game will re-anchor what “premium” feels like, influence design aspirations, and force a re-evaluation of how audiences allocate time across devices. Every few years, a single title redefines the conversation - 2026 may be one of those years."

For mobile publishers in 2026, he argues, success will come either from superior execution within proven genres or bold innovation rooted in evidence-based design.

“Both paths require a deep, almost scientific understanding of how mechanics influence behaviour," Tammenkoski continued. “The industry is moving away from intuition-driven design to evidence-based, principle-driven design. The teams that can articulate why a mechanic works, not just copy one that works, will have a disproportionate advantage."