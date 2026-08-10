Mobile games make $6.6bn in July as Honor of Kings leads player spending

Pokémon Go and Gossip Harbor ranked second and third by global revenue.

Roblox was July's most downloaded mobile game, ahead of Free Fire and Block Blast.

Global mobile game spending reached $6.6bn in July, according to Sensor Tower.

Monopoly Go generated $52.6m through its US webstore in June, on top of $90.1m on the major app stores.

Honor of Kings was the world's highest-grossing mobile game in July 2026, while Roblox topped the global download rankings.

According to a new report by Sensor Tower, global mobile game consumer spending reached $6.6 billion across the App Store and Google Play during the month, up almost 8% compared to June.

Honor of Kings took the top spot for revenue, followed by Pokémon Go and Gossip Harbor. Whiteout Survival and Royal Match completed the top five.

Leading the pack

Roblox was the most-downloaded mobile game this July, followed by Free Fire and Block Blast. Arrow Puzzle: Tap Puzzle Games and Soccer Superstar rounded out the top five. Global mobile game downloads reached 3.7bn, up 2% month-over-month.

The report noted that several football-themed games surged in downloads alongside the FIFA World Cup, with Soccer Superstar, Football League 2026, Mini Soccer: Football Club 2026 and Flash Peak: Freestyle Football all named as examples leveraging the event.

You can access the full report here.

Sensor Tower also took to LinkedIn to explore web shop revenue. The company posted that app store rankings do not necessarily capture the full picture of mobile game monetisation today.

Monopoly Go, for example, generated $52.6 million through its US web shop in June, alongside $90.1m in IAP from the major app stores. Its webstore revenue grew 41% during H1 2026 while store IAP declined 25%.

Casino games especially have moved toward webstores, with six of the top 10 mobile games by US webstore revenue carrying the casino genre tag.

Sensor Tower said midcore games are also increasingly generating revenue outside app stores, with miHoYo's webstore share rising from 7% of US purchase revenue in H1 2024 to 57% in H1 2026.

"A store IAP ranking describes one billing channel, missing both web checkout and ad monetisation. Store IAP, webstore and ad monetisation estimates together give the full competitive picture," the company said.