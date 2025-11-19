“Mobile is the most accessible platform in the world”: How Jordan Freda built m00m world as a universe anyone can enter

m00m world began as an audio series and webcomic before evolving into an interactive game.

The game’s Digital Double system bridges digital and physical ownership where players can receive real-world counterparts of in-game fashion items.

Freda sees this concept expanding into brand partnerships and exclusive real-world perks for players.

When Jordan Freda talks about m00m world, he doesn’t describe it as a game. He describes it as a universe. One that began as an audio series and webcomic before expanding into a fully fledged player-driven digital space.

“I’ve always been about world-building,” Freda says. “Whether it was through my first company that did Hollywood visual effects, or my second that built and marketed brands, or my own creative endeavours and artistry. For me, the medium - film, branding, or games - has always been a vehicle for storytelling and building communities."

That passion for storytelling eventually outgrew its original format, with Freda telling us m00m world was no longer just an audio series webcomic but had become something more, and a game felt like the right way to bring that to life.

Building a team

Despite a love of games, Freda admits he entered the industry with little knowledge of its traditional structure. “While I love games, I didn’t really know much about the game industry or its ‘rules’, so I just pushed my way in and balanced that stubbornness with my natural entrepreneurial spirit and past knowledge.”

What did come naturally, however, was building a team rather than just finding one. “The people I work with aren’t just technically skilled, they’re visionaries who saw and trusted my vision of m00m world and wanted to help bring it to life.”

When asked what advice he would offer to other creators making their first game, Freda says, "fall in love with your universe”. He believes that successful modern IPs are those that offer multiple points of entry across different creative mediums.

He adds, “Build in public. Share your process, listen to your earliest fans, and let them be part of the journey. Your first 100 true fans are priceless. Get to know them. Involve them.”

For m00m world that audience-first approach shaped every decision along the journey. The audio series and webcomic became “the perfect foundation”.

“It let us establish the lore, characters, and cosy cyberpunk aesthetic with a community before we ever wrote a line of code.”

Expanding into a game meant taking that foundation and “making it interactive at scale, letting players step into the world and make it their own”. And when it came to choosing a platform, accessibility was the deciding factor.

“Mobile is the most accessible platform in the world,” Freda says. “If our goal is to build a universe with many doors, we need to make sure the main entrance is one that almost anyone can walk through.”

Community building

Touching further on the community aspect, Freda shares that the one they built didn’t appear overnight. He says they started with “literally one follower on Twitter” and just the idea. He goes on to say that the audio series was the first step, as it was a low-barrier, low-cost way to test if the story resonated with people.

Then, as the project evolved, engagement grew organically. “They’d comment, share, join our Discord and ask what happens next. That curiosity led to the m00m world webcomic on VoyceMe, which attracted a fresh audience of manga and webtoon fans.”

From there, community building became core to the project. The team launched ‘m00mday’, a weekly session for fans to share ideas and see early game concepts. “It wasn’t about building hype,” Freda says. “It was about making them feel like co-creators in this universe.”

That early community went on to become essential to development, with Freda describing them as more than just a focus group; they were design partners that told the team what they loved about the world, what characters resonated and what they dreamed of doing next.

A universe that grows

One of m00m world’s most innovative features comes from its Digital Double system, which merges in-game rewards with real-world items. “The idea for digital doubles came from a simple question: how do we make digital ownership feel real and tangible?” Freda explains.

“In m00m world, when you buy a special, limited-run fashion item for your avatar, you’re not just getting pixels. You’re getting its physical twin, a real-life, high-quality piece of apparel or a collectable that arrives at your doorstep.”

Freda sees Digital Doubles as a natural bridge between the digital and physical worlds, and a foundation for future collaborations as he tells us to imagine the potential with partnerships with real fashion brands where you are not only able to buy a limited-edition jacket for your avatar but you’re able to unlock exclusive perks like early access to a brands next drop or even an invite to a physical event.

“The beauty of Digital Doubles is that they’re not just collectables, they’re a way to create deeper connections between brands and their audiences.”

Looking ahead, Freda envisions m00m world not just as a game but as a new kind of creative ecosystem. “I see m00m world becoming what it’s destined to be: being more than just a game, it’s a culture platform,” he says.

He imagines it evolving into a hybrid space where creativity, technology, and real-world culture meet.

“Imagine attending a virtual concert in m00m world and getting a physician collectable from the event shipped to your door,” he says. “Ultimately, it’s about creating a universe that feels alive and constantly evolving, a palace where the digital and physician aren’t totally separate, but closely connected.”