Mobvista reports $2.05bn revenue for 2025 as Mintegral drives growth

AI-powered smart bidding accounted for more than 80% of Mintegral’s revenue.

Gaming contributed $1.46bn, making up 74.6% of Mintegral’s total revenue.

CEO Cao Xiaohuan has been appointed chairman of the board as part of a leadership transition.

Adtech firm Mobvista has reported full-year revenue of $2.05 billion for 2025 to mark a 35.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Gaming remained the largest contributor to Mintegral’s revenue, accounting for $1.46bn, or 74.6% of the platform’s total revenue.

Mobvista said its programmatic advertising platform Mintegral remained the primary driver of growth, generating $1.96bn in revenue, a 35.9% increase from 2024.

The company noted that more than 80% of Mintegral’s revenue was powered by its AI-driven smart bidding infrastructure. Non-gaming sectors such as e-commerce and utility apps generated a combined $499 million.

Moreover, CEO Cao Xiaohuan has been appointed chairman of the board, succeeding founder Duan Wei, who will remain an executive director. Board secretary Jiang Ruofan has joined the board as an executive director. Chief Product Officer Fang Zikai has stepped down from the board to focus on product and R&D.

Supporting developers

To further support global developers, Mintegral introduced new optimisation tools, including Hybrid ROAS and IAP ROAS bidding strategies.

The company said these systems are designed to help developers acquire users more efficiently across games and apps using advertising, in-app purchases or hybrid monetisation models.

Moreover, Mobvista recorded an adjusted EBITDA of $191m, up 38.1% year over year, as it continues to scale its advertising technology platform and improve operational efficiency.