MobyGames launches beta careers platform for games industry workers

MobyGames has launched the beta version of its new Moby Professional platform.

The service is designed to help support job seeking and networking.

The beta period is expected to run through to the end of summer.

MobyGames has launched the beta version of Moby Professional, a new platform designed to help games industry professionals manage their careers.

The service builds on MobyGames’ video game database, which contains information on more than 350,000 games and add-ons, 1.3 million individuals and 50,000 companies.

Atari, which acquired MobyGames back in 2022, said the platform was created in response to growing demand for industry-specific professional tools.

MobyGames expressed that the games industry has faced significant disruption in recent years, including layoffs and studio closures.

They also noted an increased reliance on freelance and contract work, all of which has created an environment where it can be hard for experienced professionals to understand where opportunities exist.

Industry tools

The free version of Moby Professional allows users to claim their developer profile, add additional information to their game credits, and update their employment details.

A premium subscription tier, which is currently free during the beta period, adds networking and market intelligence features. These include visualising professional connections, updates from companies and industry contacts, and accessing more personalised job recommendations.

Pricing for this subscription is expected to be $14.99 a month with potential early-access discounts for beta participants.

"The past few years have been really hard for a lot of incredibly talented people in the games industry. They've had to fight an uphill battle to get noticed in a difficult hiring environment," said Reece Denzel, Product Manager at Atari.

"MobyGames has spent 25 years building a database of what they've accomplished and who they've worked with. Helping them use it more directly for jobs, for visibility, for their own careers, feels like a natural next step for growing the Moby platform."

The beta period is expected to run through to the end of the summer.