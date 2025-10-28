Monument Valley 3 returns to Android and iOS this December

Players guide heroine Noor through surreal puzzles and shifting perspectives.

Four new story chapters and hidden bonus puzzles join the experience.

Iam8bit’s Monument Valley: The Trilogy releases physically on October 30th for PS5 and Switch.

Ustwo Games' Monument Valley 3 will return to mobile on December 3rd 2025.

Come December, Android and iOS users can experience the latest instalment in the Monument Valley series, where they'll be tasked with solving puzzles throughout the game.

The title was originally released as a Netflix exclusive, but was delisted in July along with a over 20 titles on the platform.

Aside from the mobile launch, Ustwo has also announced The Garden of Life expansion launching on December 3rd for mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.

New chapters

The developer said The Garden of Life is a free expansion in which players guide heroine Noor through landscapes by manipulating structures and perspectives to uncover hidden paths and solve intricate puzzles.

The Garden of Life expansion brings four new story chapters filled and for the first time, players can also uncover hidden optional puzzles by journeying with Boatem across a floating village.

Furthermore, come October 30th, 2025, publisher iam8bit will release Monument Valley: The Trilogy, a physical collection of all three acclaimed titles for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Ustwo Games ranked 36th in the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list. Monument Valley 3, meanwhile, picked up honourable mentions at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2025 for the People's Choice Award, Best Audio Accomplishment, and Best Marketing Campaign.