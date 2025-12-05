New release roundup: Subway Surfers+, Monument Valley 3, Hello Kitty and Friends World, and more

While the deals and the stats of the gaming world are important, nothing would happen without the research, funding and, of course, development that goes into making a great game.

So here’s a collection of the most exciting new mobile games right now, the developers and publishers behind them, and why, exactly, they've made the cut.

Subway Surfers+

Endless running with no interruptions, Subway Surfers+ delivers staple swipe-to-dodge gameplay, fan-favourite characters, and new ways to progress without any of the ads or in-app purchases.

An Apple Arcade edition of Sybo’s classic, Subway Surfers+ also offers a curated collection of World Tour destinations from the original’s long history, including Ireland, Las Vegas and the North Pole - just in time for Christmas.

Monument Valley 3

After five months away, Monument Valley 3 has returned to mobile with its mind-bending isometric puzzles in tow.

Almost one year to the day since its original debut as a Netflix Games exclusive, this time around Monument Valley 3 can be played by anybody - provided they make a one-time purchase for the full experience, DLC included.

Developer ustwo games is allowing interested players to try out the first two chapters for free.

Best Guess Live

Netflix has launched what looks like its own take on the classic mobile app HQ Trivia. Best Guess Live sees players compete for the chance to win real money in a live mobile game every week day - with the fastest users to solve clues and get the right answer taking home the win, potentially worth thousands of dollars.

The app is created by Ex Machina and Apploff Entertainment and is available in the US only.

Hello Kitty and Friends World

Sanrio and app maker Tap Tap Tales have launched Hello Kitty and Friends World, where fans can decorate homes, cook meals, and interact with Hello Kitty and friends.

The title launched on Google Play last month and has now arrived on the App Store, bringing 27 mini games to iOS owners everywhere.

Episode: Reality Stars

Pocket Gems is back with Episode: Reality Stars, an expansion of its highly popular Episode interactive fiction IP. This time the action takes place in a reality TV show where players' choices decide their raise to fame.

MLB The Show Mobile Baseball

Hot off of the reveal of Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, PlayStation Mobile has another game hitting release: MLB The Show Mobile Baseball. The title features legends of the game with fast-paced game modes designed for mobile with the official licenses for MLB and MLBPI.

Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm+

Also arriving on Apple Arcade, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm+ offers a premium version of CyberConnect2’s original with new controller support, a Free Battle mode, auto saves and more.

Published by Bandai Namco, this Naruto mobile game gives players the chance to duke it out as their favourite characters, reliving major battles from the manga-turned-anime.

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM

2K’s NBA 2K26 MyTEAM app serves as a mobile sidekick to NBA 2K26 on consoles. It’s a place for players to build and manage their NBA rosters, collect their favourite basketball players, and even compete in multiple game modes on the go.

By linking the app to a PlayStation or Xbox account, users can also keep their progresss synced and get the full NBA 2K26 experience.

Cult of the Lamb

Devolver Digital's Cult of the Lamb has made its way to mobile via Apple Arcade. The title casts players in the role of a possessed lamb tasked with building a loyal cult following - build your flock, collect resources and destroy non-believers.

Dandy Ace

Premium Mad Mimic title Dandy Ace is a roguelike action game all about a magician in a world of mirrors.

The aim of the game is to escape this reflective scape, contained within the illusionist Lele’s castle. And, of course, a battle with Lele is in the cards too.

Big Farm Homestead

Quaint farmlands and sprawling fields await in Goodgame Studio’s Big Farm Homestead, a mobile game tasking players with restoring three family farms.

Each farm has its own crops and animals to care for, but all rely on the White Oak Oasis. And, that lake just so happens to be dwindling away, adding a mystery to solve if players want to save their town.

Unfolded: Webtoon Stories

Nanobit’s Unfolded: Webtoon Stories lets players chase love and change fate, made in collaboration with WEBTOON.

Players can dress up their avatars and launch from decision to decision, meeting new characters, encountering new stories and finding friends or lovers along the way.

Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar's Western classic Red Dead Redemption is now available to Netflix subscribers on mobile. The title follows John Marston's story as he hunts down a gang of criminals tied to his past in an open world adventure that spans the American West and Mexico.