Moshi Monsters returns with new animated TV series amid multi-platform revival

Moshi Monsters is returning with new animated TV series.

Mind Candy plans a wider franchise revival across games and toys.

New series is targeting children and legacy fans.

Moshi Monsters is set to return as a new animated action-comedy television series, forming part of a wider multi-platform revival for the once-popular children’s franchise.

Targeting a late 2028 launch, the series is being developed in partnership with Wheel in Motion, the Superprod Group production company founded by former Netflix and Nickelodeon executive Alexi Wheeler.

The show is aimed primarily at children aged six to 12, but will also target older audiences who grew up with the brand.

New and old audiences

The new Moshi Monsters series is expected to reimagine the Moshi universe through fast-paced, character-driven stories inspired by the tone of shows such as Teen Titans Go! and The Amazing World of Gumball.

The brand's planned revival follows a Kickstarter campaign last year. The original campaign was sabotaged by a "malicious actor", but a second campaign saw developer Mind Candy raise sufficient funds for a new Moshi Monsters game.

This Moshi Monsters game is scheduled to enter early access this summer, with a global launch planned for Q3 2027.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Moshi Monsters back in a big way with this new animated series," said Mindy Candy chief commercial officer Ross Macleod.

“This is just the start of our multi-platform relaunch across games, toys and more, and we can’t wait to introduce the Moshi universe to a whole new generation while celebrating the creativity and imagination that made it a global phenomenon.”

Originally launched in 2008, Moshi Monsters grew into one of the UK’s biggest children’s entertainment brands, attracting more than 100 million registered users globally and generating over $1 billion in retail sales.

Mind Candy CEO Christianne Amodio told PocketGamer.biz that new toys and merch are "on the table" as part of the series' comeback.