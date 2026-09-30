My.Games’ Hunting Rivals surpasses $3m revenue and 3m installs

The game has surpassed 3m installs.

The game features 6-player PvP hunting matches.

MY.GAMES plans to add new regions, animals, gear and gameplay through regular updates.

My.Games’ free-to-play mobile title Hunting Rivals has generated more than $3 million in revenue and surpassed 3m installs since launching in May 2026.

The multiplayer first-person hunting and sniper simulator has also reached 1m monthly active users, according to My.Games.

Hunting Rivals takes players across wilderness environments including the African savanna and dense forests, with animals such as lions, African buffalo, warthogs, moose, bears, wolves and silver foxes.

Competitive hunting

The game features dynamic animal behaviour and multiple hunting scenarios, alongside 6-player PvP matches where players compete using speed, accuracy and hunting skills.

“We wanted Hunting Rivals to make competitive hunting games more social and engaging," said My.Games lead product manager Aliaksandr Sabaleuski.

“Social interaction and friendly competition are at the heart of the experience, making it easy for players to invite friends, and challenge each other in direct duels. We’re seeing players compete together, share their experiences and become part of the growing community.”

My.Games plans to continue expanding the game with regular content updates covering new regions, locations, animals, gear and gameplay opportunities.

Earlier this year, PocketGamer.biz spoke with My.Games CEO Elena Grigorian to discuss live ops, new game R&D and the company's $50m a year benchmark for new forever franchises.