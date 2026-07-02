NBCUniversal explores video game expansion after Comcast split

Michael Cavanagh said the company can now explore adjacent businesses following the separation.

Comcast has previously explored major gaming investments, including Activision, Electronic Arts and Epic Games.

Comcast will retain a 19.9% stake in NBCUniversal after the spinoff before gradually reducing its ownership.

NBCUniversal is exploring opportunities in games and entertainment franchises as it prepares to operate independently following its planned spinoff from Comcast.

As reported by Reuters, the company is considering gaming as part of a broader effort to identify new growth opportunities after separation, although no acquisition or partnership discussions have taken place.

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said the decision to separate the businesses was intended to give each company greater focus and flexibility, rather than pave the way for future transactions.

“The better way to move forward for the opportunities that we see for both of these businesses is to let them run independent of each other with focused dedicated great management teams and strong assets," said Roberts.

Future growth opportunities

Michael Cavanagh, who will lead NBCUniversal after the split, claimed the firm now has the freedom to explore adjacent businesses where it has the right to compete.

Reuters also reported that Comcast has previously explored acquiring Activision and Electronic Arts, as well as taking an equity stake in Epic Games.

Roberts has maintained a longstanding interest in gaming, while his son, Tucker Roberts, oversees Comcast's gaming division and has advised on the company's esports investments.

As part of the spinoff, Comcast will retain a 19.9% stake in NBCUniversal, which it plans to reduce over time. The separation is expected to provide both companies with greater strategic flexibility as they pursue independent growth.

NBCUniversal previously ran a games publishing business led of VP of games and digital platforms Chris Heatherly. The company announced it was to shut down the publishing arm in 2019.

“Given the realities of the increasingly competitive nature of the mobile games landscape, Universal Brand Development (UBD) is shifting its investment and approach in Games to opportunities that don’t require mobile self-publishing,” read a statement at the time.

“Based on our recent organisational re-alignment, we’re working with our development partners on alternative publishing paths for some of the games in our mobile portfolio."