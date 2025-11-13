NCsoft reveals new global MMORPG Horizon Steel Frontiers for mobile and PC

Set in the Deadlands, it expands Horizon’s hunting action into a full MMORPG experience.

Players can expect deep combat customisation and broad gameplay freedom.

Horizon Steel Frontiers will launch on both mobile and PC through NCsoft’s Purple platform.

Korean developer and publisher NCsoft has revealed a new global MMORPG based on Sony and Guerrilla's Horizon IP called Steel Hunters that's coming to mobile and PC via its Purple platform.

Developed in partnership with Guerrilla, the upcoming game is set in the Horizon universe featuring a machine-hunter region called the Deadlands.

NCsoft said the game expands Horizon’s signature hunting action with advanced MMORPG systems, offering combat customisation and broad player freedom to deliver a fresh Horizon experience.

Upcoming releases

The Korean-based developer has also opened the official Horizon Steel Frontiers website with a debut trailer showcasing the game's world and mechanical creatures.

Furthermore, NCsoft showcased its full global lineup at G-Star 2025, unveiling five titles including Aion 2, Cinder City, Horizon Steel Frontiers, Limit Zero Breakers, and Time Takers.