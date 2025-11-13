Menu PocketGamer.biz
Search
Home   >   News

NCsoft reveals new global MMORPG Horizon Steel Frontiers for mobile and PC

The game is set in the Horizon World universe and is co-developed with Sony’s Guerrilla
Isa Muhammad
By Isa Muhammad
NCsoft reveals new global MMORPG Horizon Steel Frontiers for mobile and PC
Date Type Companies Involved Size
Nov 13, 2025 license NCSOFT Not disclosed
  • Set in the Deadlands, it expands Horizon’s hunting action into a full MMORPG experience.
  • Players can expect deep combat customisation and broad gameplay freedom.
  • Horizon Steel Frontiers will launch on both mobile and PC through NCsoft’s Purple platform.
Stay Informed
Get Industry News In Your Inbox…
Sign Up Today

Korean developer and publisher NCsoft has revealed a new global MMORPG based on Sony and Guerrilla's Horizon IP called Steel Hunters that's coming to mobile and PC via its Purple platform.

Developed in partnership with Guerrilla, the upcoming game is set in the Horizon universe featuring a machine-hunter region called the Deadlands.

NCsoft said the game expands Horizon’s signature hunting action with advanced MMORPG systems, offering combat customisation and broad player freedom to deliver a fresh Horizon experience. 

Upcoming releases 

The Korean-based developer has also opened the official Horizon Steel Frontiers website with a debut trailer showcasing the game's world and mechanical creatures. 

yt

Furthermore, NCsoft showcased its full global lineup at G-Star 2025, unveiling five titles including Aion 2, Cinder City, Horizon Steel Frontiers, Limit Zero Breakers, and Time Takers.  

Companies

NCSOFT

Related