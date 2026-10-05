Nerial enters hibernation mode after 13 years and 11 games

The studio is ending development and entering “hibernation mode”.

The studio created the Reigns franchise, Card Shark and The Crush House.

François and Tamara Alliot say they plan to return to game development after taking a break.

British studio and Reign franchise owner Nerial has revealed it is entering “hibernation mode” and ending development after 13 years.

The studio took to X (formerly Twitter) with a message from co-founders François and Tamara Alliot, saying they had made the decision together with partners at Devolver to end development at the studio.

The move will see the Nerial team seek new opportunities.

“Nerial is entering hibernation mode," the founders wrote. “After 13 years and 11 published games, we have decided together with our partners at Devolver to end development at the studio."

End of the road

The founders described Nerial’s 13-year run as “an incredible adventure”, recalling the launch of Reigns in 2016 and its later adaptations of Game of Thrones, Animal Farm, Three Kingdoms and The Witcher.

They also praised Card Shark and its fan community, while calling The Crush House the studio’s “most ambitious project” and saying they remain “immensely proud” of it.

Nerial was acquired by Devolver in 2021. The founders thanked Devolver and the many other collaborators involved in the studio’s projects, including its licensed Reigns titles.

“While this marks the end of Nerial as we know it, it's not the end of game dev for us. We're going back to our roots. François unrelenting drive to make games is as strong as ever, but first we need to take a break and reflect on everything that's happened, before coming back with a new perspective."